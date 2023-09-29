TORNILLO, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In a District 1-3A Division II matchup, as the Alpine Fightin’ Bucks blew out the Tornillo Coyotes 74-0. Alpine improved to 2-0 in district as Tornillo fell to 0-2.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Jesse Zaragoza
