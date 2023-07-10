PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The (Pecos) Eagle has landed.

The fourth annual Andre Roman Pro Basketball Camp brings the former Pecos star home after playing in various pro basketball leagues overseas.

Roman has played in countries such as France, Germany, Turkey, Armenia, and Russia among others. He’s currently weighing options to play on a team in Sweden.

For now, he’s back in Pecos where he hopes to show campers a version of success they can follow.

“These days we live in a world where you got to see it to believe it,” said Roman.

“For me to be able to come and let them know and let them see that I’m out there traveling the entire world and going to different places and not being the tallest in the room, not even being the most athletic in the room, but definitely the most hard working and that’s something I want them to learn about.”

This year about 80 campers between ages 5-18 attended the camp’s opening day. Most of the kids come from the Pecos area while some come from as far as New Mexico.

In addition to himself, Roman assembled a diverse camp staff that includes a college scout and a trainer from the Dallas area.

Roman believes bringing in outside coaching can help improve local players and in turn elevate local teams.

“They came out here and were able to pour into these kids and just show them some drills and show them some really cool things, new things,” said Roman. “Things that can help them not only in the summer, but it can translate hopefully into their seasons and just bring up the programs in this area in West Texas.”

Later this week, Roman will go back to his busy offseason training schedule and decide where he’s playing next.

However, making time for this camp will always be a priority.

“It’s because I made that promise to myself,” said Roman on why keeping this camp in his schedule is so important to him.

“I always made that promise to myself if God got me to where I wanted to be, I would make sure that I always make the time no [matter] how busy of a schedule to come back here and give back to these kids and give back to the next generation.”

The two-day camp concludes on Tuesday at the Reeves County Recreation Center from 8 A.M. until noon.