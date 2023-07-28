MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Former Odessa College Wrangler and Texas Longhorn Ivan Melendez had not been back to the Basin in over three years. His return to the area as a member of the Amarillo Sod Poodles sparked distinct memories of when Odessa College gave him a chance when few others would.

The Wranglers were one of only four junior colleges to offer him a scholarship.

“They recruited me after my junior year, so that’s when I made my decision,” said the 23-year-old El Paso native.

“I was lightly recruited, they’re one of the top junior colleges, they gave me a full-ride offer so that was the reason I wanted to go there.”

“It definitely helped me tremendously. If I didn’t have a good year my freshman year for Odessa, I don’t think I would’ve gone Division I. Had a great time and I got my education here as well so I think my time here has been really good.”

Melendez went on to star for the Texas Longhorns, winning the 2022 Golden Spikes Award, given to the top amateur baseball player in the United States.

The Arizona Diamondbacks drafted Melendez in the second round of the 2022 MLB draft with the 43rd overall pick.

After a great year in Single-A, Melendez got called up to Double-A Amarillo earlier this month. That’s when he saw he’d soon be playing in Midland.

While he initially had mixed emotions, Ivan’s been savoring his time with loved ones all week.

“A little bit of excitement and a little bit of nervous just because I knew some people would recognize me. I have friends here, family here,” said Melendez.

“I have family that lives in Midland. I’m staying with them for the week, just getting away. You know when you’re out for college and you have family visiting in, they take you out to dinner or have a nice little home-cooked meal… I’m enjoying it.”

While he’s in town on business, Ivan hopes he can take a personal trip by his old stomping grounds.

On the outfield wall at Wrangler Field, his name is proudly displayed twice.

“I still haven’t been able to have the chance to go and check it out, but I want to do it while I’m here for this week,” said Melendez.

“Maybe have a family member or someone drive me out. It definitely means a lot, I have a lot of memories and I love that place.”

Melendez and the Sod Poodles continue their six-game series against the Midland RockHounds through Sunday.