ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Andrews senior swimmer Brenden Ferguson won the February ABC Big 2 Sports Athlete of the Month award presented by Carpet Tech.

Ferguson had a record-setting senior season culminating in the Mustangs’ first swimming and diving state championship last month in the first-ever 4A State title.

Ferguson led Andrews with gold medals in the 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle, and 400 freestyle relay while setting new state records in each event. He also won a silver medal with the 200 freestyle relay team.

He also received first-team all-district, first-team all-region, and first-team all-state honors in the 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay, and 400 freestyle relay. He set state records in all but the 200 freestyle relay while setting district and region records in all four events.

Ferguson broke his own school records in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle and throughout the season, he won 22 of the 31 races he competed in.

Watch the video above for the extended interview and award presentation.