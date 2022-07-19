ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Dallas Prime release from ownership addressing their brawl on Saturday against the West Texas Warbirds.

“From the ownership of Dallas Prime I want to apologize in our responsibilities on what happened July 16th, at the West Texas Arena football game. We do not support these actions in any way and we would like to say that we will learn from this day and get better from it. We are investigating this event and we will be handling this very sensitive issue in house, to make sure our players understand that isn’t what Dallas Prime football is about! Thanks to the supporters and family who have been with us through this hard time but we will definitely get better from this experience.“

With about nine minutes left on the game clock, Dallas and West Texas players spilled into a fight off the field that included coaches and fans.

Players swung helmets and threw punches as fans in attendance were asked by the public address announcer to stay back from the fight.

In a statement, the Ector County Coliseum said they will be meeting with Warbirds staff and the Ector County Sheriff’s Office to discuss football operations and security procedures.

At this point, no charges have been filed and no arrests have been made.