CRANE, Texas (Nexstar) – Crane dual-threat quarterback Jaxon Willis announced on Twitter he has committed to play his college ball with the Hardin-Simmons Cowboys in Abilene.

Willis, who also played defensive back for the Golden Cranes, will play quarterback at HSU.

He scored 122 total touchdowns and racked up almost 9,000 yards from scrimmage across three seasons of varsity ball.

Willis has been a major factor in the Golden Cranes’ recent district dominance. They’ve won eight straight district games over the last two seasons.