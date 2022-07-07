MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The beginning of a baserunner’s journey to home plate, first base, is accompanied as usual by a first baseman. With an opponent in such close proximity, there’s often a short interaction, but what exactly are they talking about?

“I know recently I was in the market for some new cleats. If a guy had some nice cleats, I would ask him if he likes those, if they’re comfortable, or stuff like that,” said Midland RockHounds first baseman and catcher JJ Schwarz.

RockHounds first baseman and catcher William Simoneit said there’s an art to these conversations because players still need to stay focused on the game.

“You can’t be distracted. So you’ve got to keep track of the outs, the situation and all that stuff,” he said.

These first base conversations are friendly, despite what spectators might think. Players don’t trash-talk, and don’t try to mess with each other’s heads. Players said that’s because minor league players know each other well; often rising up the ranks together.

“Some of these guys I recognized from High-A last year,” said Simoneit. “You get to know some of these guys.”

“Baseball is a really small world,” said Schwarz.

The first base conversation is a balance. There’s a level of professionalism, but also a game to pay attention to and an end goal within reach.

“At the end of the day, we’re all competing for the same job in a way,” said Simoneit. “The competitive atmosphere is there, but, it’s nothing too crazy. I’m not trying to get after these guys or anything.”

So the next time you see a runner on first talking to the first baseman, just know it could be about cleats, close pitches, or how they’ll see each other again at the big league level.