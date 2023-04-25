COAHOMA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Coahoma senior Tristan Guerrero made his college plans official when he signed his letter of intent to compete for Angelo State track and field.

Guerrero played on the Coahoma football team in addition to track and field and even had a football scholarship to Hardin-Simmons.

“I think it’s helped me a lot not only with track with but football,” said Guerrero about his Coahoma athletic career. “Seeing competition in football, it’s allowed me to excel in my ability to play and it’s worked towards my speed as well.”

This past track season, he earned gold in the 200m dash in four meets. He finished first in the 200m dash at the 3A Area 5/6 meet for both the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

He also runs the anchor leg for the Coahoma boys team in 4×400 meter relay and 4×100 meter relay events. Both teams have qualified for the Region I-3A championship meet set for Friday and Saturday at Abilene Christian University. Guerrero will also be competing in the 200m dash. This will be his third-straight appearance at the UIL Region I meet.

As a wide receiver and defensive back on the football team, Guerrero helped lead the Bulldogs back to the playoffs.

He averaged 25 yards per catch and eight touchdowns on 26 receptions on offense and intercepted one pass and made 55 tackles on defense. He earned 4-3A D II all-district first team offensive and first team defensive football honors.

“Coming into junior high I played football, basketball, and track. Coming into high school I decided I was going to pursue track. I’m just grateful that I’m able to do this.”

Guerrero also decided to attend Angelo State because of their physical therapy program and wants to become a physical therapist when he graduates.