COAHOMA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – After a historic 2022, the Bulldogettes are back.

Coahoma rolled through their district last season outscoring their opponents 139-0 in eight district games. The Bulldogettes won 33 games with only five losses and earned a trip to the state tournament in Austin where the entire town seemed to show up.

They won a marathon 14-10 semifinal in nine innings over Franklin before losing 6-5 against Hallettsville in the 3A UIL Softball Championship.

A new plaque hangs by their field to honor that team, but also to nudge the current one.

“When we see that plaque, we want to go bigger,” said senior middle infielder Christian Everett. “We want to get that gold so that’s just a reminder to us we were right there, but we need to keep pushing to just be the best and be at the top.”

“It’s a good thing to see but it’s also a reminder that, there’s still something else to get,” said coach Alex Orosco who enters his seventh season leading the Bulldogettes. “These girls have been ready since literally June 3rd. June 3rd they were like ‘It’s time to go back.”

One of the biggest reasons for Coahoma’s rise was freshman pitcher Hannah Wells. She dominated in the pitcher’s circle, but also at the plate with 19 home runs. Now a sophomore, she’s ready for more.

“Everybody was like ‘Well she’s only a freshman.’ Once she made a name for herself, everybody started to take notice,” said Orosco.

“He [Orosco] has a high standard for me, and I try my best to live up to that, but leadership is something that I’ve always wanted to do and be a part of,” said Wells. “Coach Orosco and all the other coaches they expect that from me and they push me to be that.”

The Bulldogettes have elite pitching and a deep lineup full of playoff experience. But, if you ask them, a lot of their success comes from having fun with each other during practice and ahead of games.

“We don’t take it so serious, we take it serious, but we also like to have fun,” said Everett. “It’s not those hardcore strict practices that people may assume we have.”

“You got to keep it loose to have fun. If you’re not having fun there’s no point in playing the sport,” said Wells.

“When you’re having fun everything flows better, there’s more momentum, we’re playing as a team and we win more.”

Coahoma only lost two seniors from last year’s squad and with most of the team back, the Bulldogettes see no reason why they can’t make it back to Austin.

“We’re coming back and we’re going to win,” said Wells. “I’m very thankful for all the support and we’re just grateful for everyone and we’re going to win.”

“My expectation as a coach is just get a little bit better, a little bit better, a little bit better,” said Orosco. “At the end of the day we have one more game to win and [if] we can keep our eyes on that then we’re alright, we’re good.”

The Bulldogettes open their 2023 season at home on Thursday against Monahans.