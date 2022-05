COAHOMA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Coahoma Bulldogettes are preparing for their best-of-three regional finals series against the Holliday Eagles.

Game one will be on Thursday at 6:00 P.M. with game two on Saturday at 2:00 P.M. and if necessary game three will start 30 minutes after game two.

All games will be played at Abilene Christian Universtiy.

Watch the video above to hear from the team head of the regional finals.