COAHOMA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Coahoma’s varsity softball team has already earned a reputation for winning.

Last year the Bulldogettes went to the state championship game after going undefeated in district. This season they are on their way to another perfect district run and are ranked as one of the state’s best 3A teams.

However, the Bulldogettes’ JV team has earned a reputation for being just as dominant.

Coahoma’s JV softball team just finished their season 19-0, outscoring their opponents 183-19 on the year. So how do the Bulldogettes keep churning out great teams at both JV and varsity levels?

“They start playing when they’re young,” said Coahoma JV softball coach Katy Renteria. “They play travel ball, they play summer league, they play all year long, so it builds up our program and keeps going and going and going and going.”

Those 19 wins have come against a wide range of opponents from the 1A varsity state runner-up, to eight JV teams in 4A, 5A, and 6A classifications including Monahans, Odessa, Midland, and Permian.

“The harder the schedule, the better it is,” said Renteria. “We’re trying to prepare our JV for the next level and so the more competition we can get, the better for them.”

So with both JV and varsity playing at a high level, is there any rivalry between the two?

“We’ll joke about that sometimes but it’s never serious because they’re really good and they’re a really good team,” said freshman pitcher Addi Hart.

“The JV girls trying to get a spot put a little pressure on the older girls,” said varsity coach Alex Orosco. “The older girls wanting to keep that spot see the younger girls as a little bit of a challenge.”

“We’re one team. We’re Coahoma softball. We don’t have a title varsity, JV, they’re all together,” said Renteria. “They practice together, they cheer for each other, they’re there for each other during everything.”

Sometimes varsity even brings JV players into their games as pinch runners.

“Any opportunity he [Orosco] gives us, we just show out and anything he needs we’re just there to help out,” said freshman Naenae Arrendondo who plays catcher for JV and pinch runs for varsity.

At the end of the day everyone, JV or varsity, is doing whatever they can for the Bulldogettes.

“There’s a long line of Bulldogettes that have played before us and there’s a long line that’s going to play after us so we really just want to make the program proud,” said Orosco.

Coahoma’s varsity finale will be on the road against San Angelo TLCA on Friday. The Bulldogettes enter their last regular season game 26-3 and 13-0 in district.