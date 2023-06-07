COAHOMA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Fresh off winning their second state title in program history, the Coahoma Bulldogettes celebrated with a championship parade.

The Bulldogettes won the state championship in Austin after defeating Santa Gertrudis Academy 4-2 in the championship game last week.

“I go through flashbacks and I’m like we’re still playing, we’re still playing, but in reality we’re not,” said sophomore second baseman Navaeh Kerby. “We won it all and it’s just amazing to know we are the number one team in the state.”

The Bulldogettes had not won it all since 1998, the only other state championship in program history.

“We always looked up to the 1998 team that won and we always wanted to be like them,” said junior third baseman Karleigh Burt. “I just really hope like that’s how the little kids look at us and that we’re being good examples for them.”

“It’s just like when we were playing in Austin. Everybody showed up. Everybody was there. We see some of the same faces who have been following us for awhile now,” said freshman catcher Mia Clemmer. “It’s just so welcoming and loving to see everybody I love it.”

Watch the video above to see some of the sights and sounds from the championship parade.