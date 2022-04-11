ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation department opened registration for their flag football league for the 2022 season.

The deadline to register is April 27th.

The season begins on Sunday May 1st with games beginning at 2:00 P.M. each Sunday through June 5th with the games being held at the Comanche East Complex located at 1201 W. Monahans St. in Odessa.

The games will be 8-on-8 with no more than 20 players on each team. The cost for each team is $300.

After an eight-game season, there will be a double elimination tournament at the end of the season to determine a champion.

If you want more information you can visit the Parks and Recreation website HERE or contact Martha Cortazar at 432-335-4836.