MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – After hitting .285 with ten homers and 47 RBI, RockHounds outfielder Lawrence Butler had a great first half in Midland.

67 games into his first Double-A season, Butler was awarded a spot in the MLB Futures Game, an exhibition game during All Star weekend showcasing baseball’s top prospects.

“It was a crazy experience getting to play in such a beautiful park,” said Butler about his experience at the game.

“The fans showed out for it, I think we had like 30-something thousand there so just to turn around and see all the fans in like the first row, second row, it was a crazy experience.”

But Oakland’s seventh ranked prospect had a surprise waiting for him as he went back to Midland.

“I just got to chill out in Seattle for All Star weekend. The day I was leaving Seattle I got a call from Bob [RockHounds manager Bobby Crosby]. He told me I’m going to Triple-A so you know I was excited,” said Butler.

Butler returned to Midland to gather his belongings before heading back west to join Oakland’s Triple-A team, the Las Vegas Aviators.

However Butler wasn’t the only RockHounds who had to pack their bags. Fellow top prospects Darell Hernaiz (El Paso Americas alum) and Brett Harris also got the call up to the Aviators.

“All of us to move up at one time, it’s kind of what you want to be able to move up with guys you’ve been grinding it out with all year at the lower levels,” said Butler on his RockHounds teammates joining him in Las Vegas.

As he moves forward in his career, Butler will use his experiences in Midland to help him on his journey to the big leagues.

“Being able to learn the game at the Double-A level, because you know at the Double-A level everybody’s trying really hard and get out of there,” said Butler.

“A lot of guys that are really good, good pitching, good defense, good hitting. And just Bobby Crosby so really just him staying on us every day, teaching us to play the game the right way, that’s probably what I’ll take away forever.”

The RockHounds will continue on without Butler, Hernaiz and Harris as they begin a six-game series at Corpus Christi on Tuesday.