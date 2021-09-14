Bryan Brothers set to play exhibition match in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas – Two of the most decorated doubles players in tennis history, twin brothers Mike and Bob Bryan, will face Sam Querrey and 1993 French Open champion Murphy Jensen in an exhibition match on Wednesday.

The first serve for the match is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the Bush Tennis Center.

For ticket information, click here: Bryan Brothers ticket information

Before the match, there will also be an opportunity for children attending local schools to attend a clinic featuring each of the four players. The clinic is scheduled to run from 5:00-6:30 p.m. Those interested can register for the event on-site.