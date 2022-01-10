ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – For the first time in what seems like forever the Odessa High Bronchos are rocking rims and rocking gyms this winter.

The OHS basketball team is looking like a big red machine with a 19-4 start to the season, the program’s best start in 21 years.

But don’t tell them they’re supposed to be surprised…they’ve felt this coming.

“We’ve been getting better every year,” said senior guard L.J. Willis.

“When we were sophomores, we weren’t that good. Then we got a little better when we were juniors. I think it’s really been elevated, since it’s our last year.”

The program has been building for three years under Head Coach Neal Welch and a huge part of their success has come from their two senior guards Willis and Coco Rose. Both eclipsed the 1,000 point mark this year.

They already feel like the team is among the district’s elite.

“I wouldn’t say we’re the new kids on the block. I would say we’re one of the top teams in the district, to me,” said Rose.

The Bronchos officially put the district on notice last month when they knocked off archrivals Permian at the buzzer in their house.

“It meant a lot. Permian, they’ve been beating us pretty bad my sophomore and junior year, so it meant a lot to beat them, especially at their own place,” said Willis.

“I think after we beat them, everybody was shocked a little bit, because they are usually the top team in the district, or at least one of them,” said Rose.

One thing Coach Welch has focused on is making sure his players have a winner’s mentality.

“When I first got here, there was a gold basketball trophy in my office and it had nothing on it,” said Welch.

“It’s got paint chipped off of it and I decided this year to put it out on the table before every practice and have the guys go touch it and say “district champs” just to get that mentality, just to say that we can do this, we can be a district champion.”

And what a story it has been for these Bronchos. The only problem? It’s far from over.

“We’re excited for what they’ve done so far, but we’ve got a lot of games left,” said Welch.