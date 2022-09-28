ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Permian junior runningback Juzstyce Lara is ABC Big 2/Fox 24’s Week five Athlete of the Week. Lara helped lead the Panthers to their fifth win of the season, defeating Abilene Cooper 56-28, maintaining their perfect record (5-0).

Lara had 15 rushes for 60 yards, but four touchdowns when Permian got down to the goal line. Lara was often the player who MOJO handed the ball off to down in the red zone to punch in the final score.

Lara’s touchdowns accounted for half of Permian’s points in the win. He has 339 total yards this season and six touchdowns.

Permian now has an off week as they prepare for the start of district play. They open up District 2-6A against cross-town rival Odessa on Oct. 7.

That game will be ABC Big 2’s Game of the Week. Watch ABC Big 2 News at 6 p.m. for pregame coverage, and Basin Gridiron at 10:15 p.m. for highlights and live postgame coverage.