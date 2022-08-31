MCCAMEY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – McCamey quarterback, senior Matthew Rosas wins ABC Big 2/Fox 24’s first Athlete of the Week award of the 2022 season.

The McCamey Badgers opened their season on the road at Crane High School where Rosas helped lead the team to a 28-21 win. A running team, Rosas had 29 carries as quarterback for 237 yards and three touchdowns. He also plays linebacker for McCamey and had 15 tackles, including two tackles for a loss and one sack.

Not only that, but Rosas’ 37-yard pass to Braxtyn Babb to put the Badgers in the red zone won the Basin Gridiron Play of the Week, as voted on by viewers.

McCamey’s next opponent is Reagan County as the Badgers have their season debut at home Friday.