ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Andrews quarterback, senior Ashton Galvan wins this week’s ABC Big 2/Fox 24’s Athlete of the Week in his first start under center for the Mustangs.

Andrews traveled to Monahans for a week two challenge against a non-district rival. The Mustangs came out firing and went on to take a 30-point win over the Loboes, 59-29.

They were led by Galvan who averaged 16 yards per pass, going 13 for 14 with 213 yards and five touchdowns. He also did damage on the ground, rushing 16 times for 151 yards. He also scored two two-point conversions for the Mustangs.

Andrews returns home this week to face off against the Greenwood Rangers Friday at 7 p.m.