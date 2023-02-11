ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – After winning the state championship, the Andrews Swimming and Diving team returned home on Saturday with a new piece of hardware.

Family and friends met the team bus after returning from their drive home from San Antonio.

“It’s great knowing all the hard work has paid off it’s a lot. It means a lot. It feels great. It just feels great I don’t know how to describe it,” said Brenden Ferguson. “It’s a really good feeling. it’s such an honor to represent Andrews at the state meet.”

“It validates what they’ve done and now they get to see the product of what it is they’ve been working towards,” said coach Mike Waldmann who has coached at Andrews for 34 years.

“They are the history that’s going to be made here for the future that people are going to look back [on] and admire.”