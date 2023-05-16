KINGSLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Andrews girl’s golf was crowned the UIL 4A State Champion after dominating the field shooting 48 over par, 42 strokes better than the runner-up at the Legends Golf Course in Kingsland.

The team of Kyleigh McGowen, Zoe Woemmel, Emme Darnold, Peighton Manning and Emma Carrasco brought home the trophy for the 18th time in school history. Darnold posted the highest individual score at fourth place, shooting eight over par in the tournament.

All five Mustangs finished in the top 25. McGowen finished eighth overall (+10), Manning finished 10th (+12), and Carrasco and Woemmel finished tied for 17th (+19).