SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Andrews boy’s Swim and Dive team won the UIL 4A State Championship meet Friday, scoring 333 points, 23 above the runner-up.

Several Mustangs won individual and relay state titles in their respective events. Brendan Ferguson won both the 200-meter freestyle and 500-meter freestyle races. Landyn Brewer brought home the 50-meter freestyle gold medal. The relay team of Ferguson, Brewer, Darin Powers and Wyatt Bennett won the state championship in the 400-meter freestyle relay.

This is the first time Andrews has competed in the 4A and below classification. Previously UIL had a 5A and below state meet that the Mustangs competed in.

The Andrews girl’s Swim and Dive team took sixth place in state.