ALPINE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Alpine ISD announced Thursday head football coach and Athletic Director John Fellows would be stepping down from his positions to take another administrative role within the district.

Fellows has been with the district serving athletes for nine years. His most recent winning season came in 2020 when the Fightin’ Bucks went 7-5. Most recently, Alpine finished the 2022 season 5-7 with a second-round playoff appearance.

Alpine ISD says the job search has now begun for a new Athletic Director and head football coach.