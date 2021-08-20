ABC Big 2-A-Days: Stanton Buffaloes

STANTON, Texas (Nexstar) – There are rarely any surprises for teams scheduled to play Stanton. As their name might suggest, the Buffaloes’ gameplan on the field is pretty standard.

“Mainly just be physical. Be the most physical team on the field,” said head coach Cody Hogan. “We want people to know they played us when they wake up the next morning. A lot of times, the most physical team ends up winning close games. That’s where we need to get to.”

With only a few starters returning, Stanton will be counting on some of its younger players to step up throughout the year. To be successful, they’ll need to understand early on the challenge that’s in front of them.

“The Friday night lights are a big difference from a little 8th-grade or 7th-grade team,” said senior lineman Payden Alberts.

While there may be some growing pains early on, the Buffs will try to accelerate their learning curve with discipline and determination during practice and workouts.

“Not skipping reps. Getting all of the weight in,” Alberts said, explaining his message to the younger players. “Doing stuff that they’re not used to. Getting out of their comfort zone. It’s not something they’re incapable of doing.”

Those on the team with more experience will be counted on for their performances on the field and for their mentorship for the underclassmen.

“Encouragement is the best thing for them right now,” said senior running back Miguel Moreno. “They’re young. They’re open-minded. They want to learn. Encouraging them helps them a lot. They tend to do better.”

“There’s a lot of learning that has to go on,” said Hogan. “There are some expectations that have to be communicated to them. It means a lot more to them when those expectations come from each other and not just us all the time.”