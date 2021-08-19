ABC Big 2-A-Days: Pecos Eagles

PECOS, Texas (Nexstar) – While the Eagles return plenty of skill position players, they’ll need to replace a lot of their talent up front this year. Pecos will rely on that group heavily, running out of the “Wing T” offense.

“The speed of the game on a Friday night, it’s a lot different than a Thursday night,” said head coach Chad Olson when asked about the biggest adjustment the offensive line will need to make. “They’re doing a good job. We’re pretty technical in how we teach steps and how we teach our rules. Once we get those things down, line up against the guy and get ready for the speed of the game.”

Fortunately, the Eagles can count on their dynamic tandem in the backfield. Seniors Ricardo Serrano and Ezekiel Saldana combined for more than 1,500 yards and 15 TD last season. They’ll look to do their part to ease the transition on the line.

“One thing they tell us a lot is to carry our fakes and go 100 percent all the time,” said Serrano.

“Everything’s pretty quick to the line and the plays are pretty quick but being patient within the plays really helps those guys out,” said Olson.

The Eagles also hope their overall chemistry and team bond will strengthen them across the board.

“Play football with our brothers, that’s what the sport’s about,” said Saldana. “Having fun, starting a family with your boys, and playing your heart out.”

To go back to the playoffs, Pecos simply needs to stay true to its identity.

“BE EAGLES,” said Saldana, explaining the team’s mantra. “Effort, attitude, guts, love, energy, sacrifice.”