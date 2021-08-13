ABC Big 2-A-Days: Fort Davis Indians

FORT DAVIS, Texas – While change has been constant for the Indians, that has at least made their latest transition a simpler process. Bryan Wardrop will be the 4th head coach for Fort Davis in the last four seasons.

Fortunately, he was at least on staff last year. Wardroup spent the season as an assistant under previous head coach Brad Repass.

“It’s given us more of an ability to jump-start,” said Wardroup.

“We still do what the coach says and we work with him,” said senior Oscar Morales “Whoever it is, we’re going to do our best to make him happy.”

After years of learning different systems from different coaches, the Indians are ready for just about anything an opponent throws their way.

“There are some teams that they do that and we know the plays just because we ran that formation,” said senior Blake Rubio. “You can just read it.”

While the Indians were credited with a district title last year, a season wrecked by a pandemic cast some doubt on that achievement. Fort Davis won its matchup against Van Horn after the Eagles were forced to forfeit because of COVID-19.

“I’m excited for us to go out and hopefully compete for another district championship this year and to prove to people that we belong in the conversation,” said Wardroup.

The Indians certainly have enough returning talent to once again contend. Fort Davis will only need to replace one senior from its 2020 roster.