MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Monahans Loboes football program saw success it hadn’t in years in the 2021 season. As they return many of their key pieces, the Loboes look to build on what they started last year.

“I think the excitement’s been there just based off what we did last season and obviously it’s a new team, it’s a new challenge,” Fred Staugh, Monahans head football coach, said.

Monahans returns its electric dual-threat quarterback Cheno Navarrette, who is only a junior. In his sophomore campaign, Navarrette threw for 2,528 yards and rushed for 1,308 with a combined 36 touchdowns. They also return a key piece of their backfield with senior runningback Adan Saucedo. In 2021, contributed 1,084 total yards.

Together, Saucedo and Navarrette paralyzed defenses and led the Loboes to its first 6-0 start a season since 2010.

Monahans advanced to the third round of the Texas 4A-DII playoffs, the farthest its been since 2016, being crowned Region I area champions.

“I feel pretty good, especially with the guys we got coming back,” Drew Coker, Monahans senior lineman, said.

The Loboes are looking not only to repeat its 2021 success, but take it even further. They will be competing against a different group of teams after Texas UIL’s realignment.

Monahans will now compete in 4A-DII District 1 with Pecos and Fort Stockton from the Permian Basin area, and Clint, Clint Mountain View and Fabens from the El Paso area.

The Loboes were picked to win the district by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine. Navarette was picked as district preseason offensive MVP.

Monahans starts its season on Aug. 26 with a trip to Shallowater, with its first game at home in week two against Andrews.