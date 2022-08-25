MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In the six years that Clint Hartman has been at the helm for Midland Legacy football he has not only continued the winning legacy, but pushed it even further.

The Rebels have been the 6A district 2 champions the past four seasons in a row, a program record. Despite losses on the roster to graduation, the bar is set high again for this season.

“Our expectation is to be the fifth-year district champions,” senior captain and runningback Ezequiel Luna said.

Legacy will rely on a big group of juniors and sophomores this season, especially in the receiver position after losing guys like Chris Brazzell.

“I believe in playing the best player. Young, old, black, green, yellow, white, short, tall, I don’t care. My prerequisite is that you’re the best player in that position and you play your tail off and you act right,” Coach Hartman said.

Starting quarterback Marcos Davila also comes in as a junior, but with the demeanor of a seasoned veteran. Davila started under center his sophomore season and was very successful, racking up nearly 2,800 yards and leading the Rebels to 10 wins.

“Marcos looks like a veteran. I mean he started for us as a sophomore. What’s different this year is he has a voice. Last year a sophomore, he kind of just played. Played great, he had plenty of reasons to talk, but he just didn’t talk much. And that’s what he needs to do. He’s earned that, he works his tail off,” Hartman said.

Davila has stepped up in the offseason to take a bigger role as a leader of Legacy’s offense. He spent the summer traveling for various college camps and sharpening his skills. As just a junior, Davila has 13 NCAA Division I offers, according to 247 Sports.

Since they are classmates, Davila’s connections with fellow junior receivers are strong according to him and Coach Hartman.

“I’m pretty excited for seeing how all the sophomores and juniors will step up. They have pretty big shoes to fill,” Davila said.

The Rebels open up the season at home Friday Aug. 26 against a tough Amarillo squad. They have played against the Sandies in their season opener the past two seasons, winning both, and in 2021 by a 30 point margin.

Kickoff at Astound Communications Stadium is at 7 p.m.