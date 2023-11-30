MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Sidekick Karate, a local karate school in Midland, recently traveled to Destin, Florida in mid-November for a nationals tournament. In that tournament, events that students competed in were sparring, weapons use, and form. Sidekick traveled with 10 students aged between five and 14, as well as their sensei, Manuel Obregon.

The tournament held karate students from all over the country to showcase their skills. And for many at Sidekick, this was their first time competing at the national level. Although they may have felt nervous, once they hit the mat, they were ready for action.

“On the mat, it’s an experience like no other like I feel at home like I feel at peace like I feel like I find my place in the world. I feel like I’m connected to the ground and like I feel like my true self,” explains Sidekick student Layla Frederick. “Like I feel like who I am, and I feel like it’s time to put everything out there I can do this.”

Now that the tournament has passed, all 10 students came back as champions. But for Sensei Obregon, it wasn’t about winning the trophies that mattered to him, it was about seeing his students enjoy themselves.

“Well, we had fun. You know the idea is to have fun at the tournament,” said Obregon. “The kids did amazing, they competed, they put their heart on. I was able to see some of the little kids putting like everything into the competition you know. When it was time to compete and show off what they’re made of, and the results are shown by themselves.”

Right now, Sidekick is training for their next tournament that they will be hosting this upcoming February.