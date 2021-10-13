Legacy’s Bishop, McCamey’s Rosas nominated for statewide award

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Midland Legacy senior Donny Bishop and McCamey junior Matthew Rosas are two of the ten statewide nominees for the Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week award!

Last Friday, Bishop – who was recently named the 6A Built Ford Tough Player of the Week – had 4 receptions, 175 yards receiving, 122 yards rushing, and 5 total touchdowns in Legacy’s 68-21 win over Frenship. Bishop became the first player in school history to collect more than 100 yards receiving and rushing in the same game.

Meanwhile, Rosas helped lead McCamey to a 54-14 win over Morton. That night, he had 4 receptions along with 151 yards receiving and 5 touchdowns. He also contributed on defense and special teams with 4 tackles for loss (2 sacks) and 2 blocked extra points.

To cast your vote, click here: Mr. Texas Football voting