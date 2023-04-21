MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Legacy High School hired Greenwood girl’s basketball coach Ginger Hartman as its new girl’s basketball head coach. Hartman joins her husband at Midland Legacy, Clint Hartman, Rebels’ football head coach.

In her time at Greenwood, Hartman eclipsed 100 wins with the Rangerette program. Hartman has coached girl’s basketball all over Texas and beyond. She has also been the head coach at East Central, Friendswood, Seguin, Tornillo and Will Rogers in Tulsa, Oklahoma, making Midland Legacy her seventh head coaching job.

The Lady Rebels are coming off a 14-21 season in 2022-23 in which they finished third in District 2-6A. Legacy lost to El Paso Eastwood in the first round of the playoffs.