MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Legacy quarterback Marcos Davila announced his commitment to TCU on Thursday afternoon.

Davila becomes the Horned Frogs’ first commitment for the 2024 recruiting class.

Davila had around 20 offers on the table including a number in the lone star state. Texas, Baylor, Texas Tech, Houston, SMU, UTSA, and North Texas all recruited him.

He made three official visits to Fort Worth this year most recently on October 15th as TCU beat 8th-ranked Oklahoma State 43-40 in a double-overtime thriller. He visited Texas Tech more than any school making five visits to Lubbock.

The 6’3″ junior completed about 59 percent of his passes and threw for 3,052 yards averaging about 254 yards per game. He had 36 touchdown passes and 2 more rushing scores. Davila also won our Athlete of the Week after 259 yards and 5 touchdowns against Tascosa in Week 2.

He helped lead the Rebels to a share of the 2-6A district title in the 2022 regular season and a playoff win in the postseason. He has 5,800 career passing yards at Legacy with his senior season still ahead of him.