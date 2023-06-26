OMAHA, Nebraska (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Legacy alum Chase Shores and the fifth-ranked LSU Tigers won the 2023 College Baseball World Series defeating the second-ranked Florida Gators.

LSU won the winner-take-all Game 3 18-4 to clinch their 7th championship in program history and first since 2009.

Shores, a freshman, wins the national title a year after helping guide the Legacy Rebels to the third round of the playoffs. He missed much of the season with a torn UCL and did not play in any postseason games.

In his first college season, Shores appeared in seven games including four starts. In 18.1 innings he allowed four earned runs, compiling a 1.96 ERA, striking out 15 and walking nine.