ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In the latest NJCAA DI Softball Rankings, the Odessa College Wranglers rose to the top, earning their first No. 1 ranking of the 2023 season. The Wranglers improved from being No. 3 in the nation one week ago. Odessa College earned eight first-place votes in this week’s poll.

In the past six weeks of the season, the Wranglers have won 18 games straight including 12 shutouts and 13 mercy rule victories. In that stretch, the Wranglers have also out-scored their opponents 218 to 29.

Odessa College sits in first place in the Western Junior College Athletic Conference (WJCAC) with an undefeated 16-0 conference record. The Wranglers are also a perfect 17-0 at home.

Odessa College has an overall record of 40-4. Three of their four losses came in the first week of the season against three nationally ranked teams.

The Wranglers have two home series remaining in the regular season. April 28-29 Odessa hosts El Paso Community College in two double-headers, and the Wranglers finish the regular season in another four-game tilt against Frank Phillips College May 5-6.

Odessa College sits comfortably in position to advance to the WJCAC tournament in which the top six WJCAC face off May 12-14 at Lubbock Christian University.

The NJCAA National Tournament is in Oxford, Alabama this year during the last full week of May. Last season, the Wranglers finished third in the national tournament.