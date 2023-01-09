KERMIT, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – First-year Kermit head football coach Nate Gensler has resigned from his duties with the school district, Kermit ISD announced Monday. Superintendent Joe Lopez said in a press release that Gensler was pursuing other career opportunities.

Kermit went 4-7 this season, making the playoffs, with their biggest win coming over undefeated Forsan in week five. Gensler led the Yellowjackets to more wins in his first season than they had seen in the previous three seasons combined.

Lopez also said in the press release that Coach Derrick Shelton will serve as interim Athletic Director and head football coach until the position is filled.