FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Coming home to where it all started for head coach Jeremy Hickman, his debut with Fort Stockton could not have been more of a dream, going 10-2, finishing second in district and making a playoff appearance.

It’s the second time the Panthers have won ten games. The 1978 team set the school record for most wins in a season, and the 2022 team matched it. Just this last year, Hickman led his brand new team to the same record, sparking hope and passion back into the Panthers locker room.

“We would love to carry over the wins but I would just like to carry on the physicalness that our kids have really embodied as the year went on,” Coach Hickman uttered.

Game one of the playoffs proved tough for the Panthers as they headed into the postseason with a lot of doubters.

Hickman said he was even told by outsiders this team wouldn’t go far.

“We won a game against Perryton that nobody thought we could win. Even warming up, the officials, I talked to the officials in the third round game against Abilene Wiley and they’re like, ‘Looking at warm-ups, we didn’t the Panthers were going to win,'” Hickman laughed. “But we pulled it off, we out-toughed them in the second half.”

But that all came crashing down in the regional round of playoffs when the Panthers faced Glen Rose.

“That kind of inspired me to help us get tougher and focus on helping get us competitive, no matter what the situation is, we’re going to fight,” Hickman said.

For the Panthers, especially the seniors, this season means more and it’s time to bounce back.

Senior runningback and safety, Isaiah Velasquez said, “When we got past that first one, you know, you feel good, you think you can make it all the way and then we lost. It was heartbreaking and we just want to come back better and come back harder.”

“I mean, it just motivates us like crazy,” senior runningback Corbin Luna said. “Every game, it’s just next game after the next, next day after the next, and next practice after the next.”

There are some big shoes to fill this season, after the Panthers lost 33 seniors.

“It’s hard because you know, all them had leadership and you know we all played together and we knew each other for so long,” Velasquez shrugged. “During the offseason, we have good chemistry together so it’s exactly the same or if not stronger than it was.”

However, some spots were taken by playmakers like Luna and quarterback Marco Garcia, both coming back to lead the Panthers’ offense. Last season, Luna finished with 1,169 rushing yards and 9 rushing touchdowns. Garcia lead his offense with just over 1500 passing yards and 19 passing touchdowns.

“Defense last year was really good, you know, they held the other teams to an average of ten points a game, and then we did good last year on offense too, we scored a lot of points and we won ten games. You know we did a lot of good things last year.”

While that defense is priority for this Panthers team, the focus is establishing competitiveness throughout the team.

“I feel like this year, our kids are hungry,” Hickman said with a smile. “I feel like this year, our kids are playing with a lot of intensity and hunger and there’s some competition. That’s something that we worked on all year, was trying to be highly competitive and work at a very high level.”

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine has the Panthers finishing second in District 1-4A Division 2 for the second year in a row behind the Monahans Loboes. Their season kicks off on the road at El Paso Austin, on August 25th.

