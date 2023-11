ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Below are the following games in the Permian Basin for round one of the 2023 high school football playoffs.

Midland Legacy vs. El Paso Montwood – Thursday, 7pm (Astound)

Midland vs. El Paso Americas – Friday, 6pm (Astound)

Permian vs. El Paso Pebble Hills – Friday, 7pm (Ratliff)

Midland Christian vs. Grace Community – Friday, 7pm (Tyler)

Big Spring vs. El Paso Riverside – Thursday, 7pm (Fort Stockton)

Andrews vs. El Paso Austin – Thursday, 7pm (Artesia, NM)

Monahans vs. Borger – Thursday, 7pm (Frenship)

Fort Stockton vs. Perryton – Friday, 7pm (Lubbock Cooper)

Greenwood vs. Glen Rose – Friday, 7pm (Shotwell)

Pecos vs. Seminole – Thursday, 7pm (Ratliff)

Crane vs. San Angelo TLCA – Friday, 7pm (Roscoe)

Compass vs. Early – Friday, 7pm (San Angelo)

Alpine vs. Brady – Friday, 7pm (Reagan County)

Stamford vs. Forsan – Friday, 7pm (Sweetwater)

Wink vs. Cross Plains – Friday, 3pm (San Angelo)

McCamey vs. Roscoe – Thursday, 7pm (Kermit)

Rankin vs. Westbrook – Thursday, 6:30pm (Garden City)

Buena Vista vs. O’Donnell – Friday, 7:30pm (Garden City)

Balmorhea vs. Loop – Friday, 6:30pm (Loop)

Tune into ABC Big 2 News at 10 Thursday and Friday night for highlights and postgame coverage.