COAHOMA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Coahoma Bulldogs completely flipped the script in two years with sixth-year Head Coach Chris Joslin at the helm. In 2021 the Bulldogs went 3-7 in the regular season and changed so much to make the biggest leap, going 7-3 the following season and making the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

As they couldn’t wait a second longer to start fall practice, the Bulldogs were out on the field for their third annual midnight madness on July 31.

Coach Joslin spoke about losing several seniors last season and what it means for his younger guys to take control and lead the Bulldogs to a successful season.

“I think it’s huge, and we had a meeting tonight on that very subject got brought up. When I came in here, this is going to be our sixth year here and those guys were seventh graders, so it’s the first group that we’ve had that have played from seven all the way up and it’s a different deal,” Joslin said. “They know what we expect, they’ve been around it and now it’s just time to keep building on. We’ve got some of these seniors that have played for three and four years now and it’s huge and so we ask them to take care of the younger kids and get them to want to be out here and to be a part of this program and continue the tradition.”

He said while it may appear as a whole new team, getting them back on track and outperforming last year is not impossible with those who are returning.

“We got a lot of skill kids back, we’re looking to expand what we’ve been doing skill-wise and spreading the ball all over the field and getting it into playmakers hands and so we’re going to have some fun doing that and doing some stuff that we haven’t gotten to do in the past and so look forward to seeing all that and all the kids getting the ball,” nodded Joslin.

Senior lineman Braiden Boaz added mentoring the youngsters is a priority for him this season, “Bringing up the young ones better, so they can be ready for when we’re gone because that’s the future. When we’re gone, they’re going to have to step up and take that place, take the leadership roles and really continue this team to be great, like they are.”

One thing that was mentioned throughout practice, was starting off hot, and better than they started last season.

“Our work ethic, through our coaches. We started off slow, and when we first came here with Coach Joslin, he really built it into our minds that we’re here to work, we’re family, we’re pushing it every day to get better, to the best we possibly can. Just absolutely out working to our fullest, improving,” Boaz said.

A loss to Forsan to start the season was not how the Bulldogs expected it to begin, but were able to turn it around quickly and stretch a five-game win streak.

“Keeping it going, keeping the pedal, don’t quit when you’re tired. Just keeping it going, starting the momentum strong, from the beginning, and keeping that same momentum to the end, just not quitting, and I think the coaches are setting that great example,” Boaz said.

Senior wide receiver, Austin Perkins emphasized, “Start out hot. It took us time to get going. We weren’t a first quarter team, we weren’t a second quarter team, we got going in the second half, and we need to start off hot, if we’re going to keep on going.”

The five-game win streak gave the Bulldogs so much momentum to start their district schedule, they won their first district match-up to Littlefield, propelling them to 3-2 and finishing 3rd in the district, and that is very much the focus for this Bulldogs team.

“There’s a lot of good teams in our district,” shrugged Joslin. “Last year we went down to week ten playing for the district championship and so, we look to build on that and see what we can do this year.”

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football has the Bulldogs going fourth in their district this year, dropping one spot from last year’s performance.

The Bulldogs kick off their 2023 season in the Howard County Bowl against Forsan once again, on August 25th at 7:30 in Big Spring.