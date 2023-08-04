FORSAN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Forsan Buffaloes return for the 2023 season with a wealth of experience and depth in its skill positions, players who helped the Buffs to a share of the 2022 District 3-2A title and a nine-win season.

Forsan lost three starters on both the offensive and defensive line and brings back 10 seniors, but that does not worry head coach Jason Phillips.

“Luckily for us, we had a really good junior varsity last year and we had some good kids on varsity as backups so we think we’re going to be able to fill those spots.,” Phillips said.

Forsan is bringing back a key part of its offense in running back Kevin Kligora, but Phillips expects the Buffaloes to utilize the passing game more this year.

“We’re probably going to throw the ball a little bit more. If you’ve seen our games, you know we like to run the ball, we’re a run-first team, but we think we’re going to throw the ball a little bit more this year,” Phillips said. “We could really put four good runningbacks on the field, but our challenge as coaches is making sure we get people in the right spot.”

Phillips also anticipates being a fast defense this season after losing their physicality up front. The defense will be led by All-State safety Dustin Spalla, who was also named the pre-season defensive MVP for District 3-2A by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football (DCTF) magazine.

“We’re going to try to utilize our speed, we’re not going to have a bunch of big guys up front for the most part and we’re going to try to utilize that speed and fly to the football,” Phillips said.

“Our defense is pretty much the same so I’m really hoping our defense can help us out there because we lost our entire offensive line, but I feel like we have it this year,” Kligora said.

With the changes on both sides of the ball, there is already a level of confidence for the Buffs’ experienced group to once again hoist a district champion trophy.

“I think we’re going to do pretty good. I think we’ll do better than last year and hopefully go undefeated,” Spalla said.

Forsan opens the 2023 season in the annual Howard County bowl against Coahoma on Aug. 25. The game will be held at Big Spring’s Memorial Stadium.