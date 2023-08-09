CRANE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Crane Golden Cranes return for the 2023 season hot off a dominant run through their district schedule that led to a District 1-3A Division II championship in 2022. Last season, the Cranes went a perfect 6-0 against district opponents, outscoring them 229-28 with five shutouts.

“It was amazing,” Kevin Iniguez, senior tight end and linebacker, said.

“Breathtaking,” Carlos Garcia, senior receiver and cornerback, recalls. “It was my first year back from injury so it was my first district championship and it felt good.”

It was Michael Pittman’s first season at the helm in Crane, but year two will look a lot different.

“I think just some of the youth that we have, we have several kids back, but we also have a lot of new kids and a lot of new faces up on varsity this year so there’s a little learning curve there but I think they’re going to pick it up,” Pittman said.

Pittman said the Cranes will likely utilize the deep ball more this season with pre-season offensive MVP wide receiver Trey Larsen, and quarterback Tyson Brents.

“[Tyson’s] been going to a lot of camps, people helping him train and get better. His mentality is really good,” Garcia said. “We should be good. If he throws it up, we’ll get it.”

The Cranes stacked their non-district schedule with tough opponents ranging from 2A to 4A, starting off with the McCamey Badgers on week one. Among their three regular-season losses last season were McCamey and Fort Stockton.

Crane suffered a week-one heartbreaker to McCamey last season, losing by just a touchdown. Then in week four, the Cranes were routed by Fort Stockton in a 46-6 loss. Both of these matchups, the Crane players say, are circled on their calendars this season.

“We lost to McCamey by one touchdown and we played them [at home]. So now we’re going to their hometown and hopefully we win against them,” Garcia said.

“[Fort Stockton] has always beat us since we’ve played them. This year I want to win this time,” Iniguez said.

Despite the roster turnover, the Cranes feel a district championship is well within reach again this season.

“I think you just have to be consistent in practice with kids’ effort, You try to get a little momentum going and once you grab that momentum, you seize on that opportunity and try to build confident kids and just get better every week,” Pittman said.

The Cranes kick off their 2023 season on the road at McCamey on Aug. 25th.