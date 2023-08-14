BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Big Spring Steers have their eyes set on the upcoming football season. After having a subpar regular season last year going 5-5, the Steers snuck their way into the playoffs securing the last spot.

Quarterback Gavin Padron performed his best Patrick Mahomes impression avoiding every and all defenders and completing the improbable Hail Mary to win the game. Unfortunately, the Steers would lose in the next round to Wichita Falls.

However, with multiple returners on both sides of the ball and familiarity with the offensive and defensive schemes, Big Spring is looking for a big year.

“We’ve got a few goals. You know one of them obviously is to get back into the playoffs.” Head Coach Cannon McWilliams explained. “We obviously always want to strive for a district championship. We haven’t put one of those up since 1990, so it’s always good to get one of those.”

As for his star quarterback, Padron is all hands on deck for his senior campaign as Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine named Padron as the preseason offensive MVP for District 2 4A Division 1.

With this being Padron’s final season, he says he’s looking to just have fun and is accepting the fact that it is his final season and enjoying every day of it. Padron is also looking to beat a few school records that he already owns in both passing yards and touchdowns.

When asked about what his team’s identity will be for this season, Coach McWilliams described his team’s speed as being key. He also says developing the younger players on the roster will be important as he wants them prepared for when they are called upon in key situations.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Guide predicts for Big Spring to place third in District 2-4A Division 1. The Steers will be on the road in the season opener against Pampa.

Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers is a proud sponsor of our High School Football Spotlight.