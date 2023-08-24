MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Legacy Rebels have built a small dynasty in the Little Southwest Conference, or District 2-6A, winning a share or an outright district title the past five consecutive seasons. All five titles have come under head coach Clint Hartman, who enters his eighth season with the Rebels.

This season, Legacy returns the bulk of its offensive production, including four-star senior quarterback and Purdue commit, Marcos Davila. Davila, in his junior campaign, led the Rebels’ offense with 3,052 yards and 36 touchdowns.

Coach Hartman believes his quarterback has only taken strides this off-season, physically and intellectually.

“Number 1, he’s so much stronger and bigger. I mean, he squats 500-something pounds,” Hartman said. “He gets on the headsets and I can hear him when he’s talking to our offensive coordinator and he can have an intelligent conversation about football, not like an 18-year-old should be able to do, but he can.”

“I feel like everything’s slowed down for me. I mean I’ve learned a lot from all those camps I’ve been to, just competing with the high, high quarterbacks and I’ve learned some moves from them and I’m going to apply them in the season,” Davila said of his off-season improvements.

Davila said his personal goals for his senior season are to eclipse 4,000 passing yards and 40 touchdowns.

Surrounding Davila is a supporting cast of five to six rotating wide receivers including Aiden Serrano, Brex Stevens and Skylar Wilburn.

At runningback, Hartman described the position group as a three-headed monster between Damien Johnson, Tommy Johnson and Madden Milloy.

“I mean those guys, all three are good backs and all different,” Hartman said.

So while the majority of the Rebels’ skill players returned, what Hartman feels is different this year, that will set this team apart, is the love the players have for one another.

“Great teams love each other, great teams like each other and they do,” Hartman said.

Legacy has placed high expectations on itself to win a sixth-consecutive district championship, which it has a very legitimate chance to do. Although the Rebels went 7-5 in 2022, they stacked their pre-district schedule to prepare themselves for district play and the postseason. Legacy prevailed as co-district champions and bi-district champions after defeating El Paso Franklin in the first round of the 6A Division I playoff.

The Rebels were two points and a couple of mistakes away from advancing to the third round of the playoff in their Area Championship loss to Keller, 23-21.

The current Rebels understand the importance of continuing the winning tradition at Midland Legacy.

“I think our kids have heard it enough and seen it enough in the paper and our alumni understand how important that is for us to keep the streak up,” Hartman said.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine predicted the Rebels would be atop District 2-6A once again and named Davila as the district’s pre-season offensive MVP.

Legacy begins its season on the road at Amarillo, a familiar week one opponent for the Rebels. This will be the fourth season opener matchup between the two and Legacy has won all three previous games by two or more scores.

