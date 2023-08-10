PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Pecos Eagles have turned the page. After a 2022 season that fell short of the team’s standard, the Eagles are eager for a fresh start with a new mindset.

Pecos is coming off a four-win season where it took third place in its stout district. The Eagles did make the playoffs, but lost by seven scores in the first round. The general sentiment from the team was that it knew it wasn’t their best effort, and they are aiming to turn that around this season.

“This spring we worked a lot on just getting better at what we do,” head coach Scott Williams said. “I think the kids have really picked up and understand our concepts and our schemes, all of our formations and our calls so we’re looking for big strides for what we can do offensively.”

The Eagles return many of their core offensive starters, including junior quarterback Colt Saldago and senior runningbacks Kevin Paz and Bryan Valencia. And now Pecos has a year of experience with a spread offense under their belt.

“Our goal is to score a lot more points than we did last year. Last year we would end the games with 13 points and this year will be a lot better to score more than 13, maybe get 20-30 points a game at least,” Saldago said.

For head coach Scott Williams, he wants to instill a championship mindset into his team, even if it’s not necessarily a state championship. Williams said he wants his team to believe they have the capability of winning a district championship.

Pecos competes in a tough district that includes Fort Stockton and Monahans, which was the only Permian Basin team to still be playing in December.

“We do realize that the road to our district championship goes through Monahans and Fort Stockton, but we think that we can compete. That’s our deal, we want to compete to win those championships.”

This year, the Eagles have a renewed sense of confidence and camaraderie.

“We just have to play together and give it our all. All we have to do is build team chemistry right here and right now where it matters and lay it all out on the field,” Bryan Valencia, senior runningback and defensive tackle, said.

“We’re a lot stronger as a team. This year, we’re a lot more confident to get ready to play football,” Saldago said.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine predicted the Eagles would finish third in their district behind Monahans and Fort Stockton, naming Jon Sandoval as the district pre-season defensive MVP.

Pecos starts the season with a bye week before hosting its season opener on Sept. 1 against San Elizario.