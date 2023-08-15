MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – After losing a talent-heavy senior class, the Midland Christian Mustangs spent the off-season reloading several positions, including starting quarterback. The Mustangs went 6-5 behind second-team all-state quarterback Blake Pruitt, who left big shoes to fill.

“Anytime you’ve got an athlete like Blake Pruitt, not only was he a great athlete, but a great leader for us. A captain,” second-year head coach Chris Cunningham said.

Cunningham narrowed the quarterback race to senior Colten Newsom and junior Avery Morgan. Both Newsom and Morgan take snaps on both sides of the ball for the Mustangs, with both also formerly playing receiver.

“They’re both great football players, so if they’re not playing at quarterback, they’re going to be playing somewhere else,’ Cunningham said.

“I mean we’re all going to play either way so just whoever the best one that gets it, gets it and we’ll all keep rolling from there,” Newsom said.

Monday, the team announced Newsom had won the quarterback race and will be the man under center for the Mustangs this season.

“He’s probably the best athlete on this field,” Fikky Esan, senior lineman, said.

Newsom has help in his new role with Midland Christian’s depth in multiple skill positions, including runningback. In the off-season, Midland Christian (MCS) was delighted to learn that former Midland High standout Brylee Perez would now be a Mustang. Perez joins Keller Weathers and Gage Gunter in the runningback room to bring an explosive punch to the MCS offense.

“You see him and he’s gone. He’s here, there, and gone and I think that’s pretty crazy to have and he’s just such a great teammate,” Esan said.

“He’s definitely a weapon and we feel like he’s going to be a good fit in what we do and really going to add a dimension to that,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham, under a new quarterback, expects to run more of a spread offense in 10 or 20 personnel, but wants to utilize the tight end position more often, something that is less common at the high school level.

“If you’ve got a really good tight end, it’s a tough thing to defend,” Cunningham said. “There’s no doubt that it’s effective and with what offenses are doing with them today, it’s huge.”

In Cunningham’s first season at the helm for MCS, the Mustangs went 6-5, stretching the school’s playoff appearance streak to 19 consecutive seasons, one of the longest streaks in TAPPS history.

The Mustangs begin their hunt for their eighth state title in program history on Sept. 1 when they host the No. 6 team in Texas, Austin Regents.