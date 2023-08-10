GREENWOOD, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Greenwood Rangers are coming into District 3-4A, division 2 with a whole lot of newness. New head coach, new offense, new starters.

Last season, barely breaking a .500 record was not nearly enough for the Rangers as they fell in the first round of playoffs, cutting their state championship run short. This year, they are hungry for more, and with a new coaching staff at the helm, they believe there is plenty of room for growth.

New head coach, Bryan Hill, said the transition has been easy, “It’s just been a true blessing, coming to Greenwood. A program with a ton of tradition, it’s a very proud program and they love their football here, so it’s been a lot of fun.”

And he believes this is a positive change the program has needed for quite some time.

“Change is hard, for the coaching staff, for the kids, for everybody in the community, change is always difficult,” Hill said. “But I think the attitude you bring to the situation, if you embrace that change, I think it’s been really really positive for us as a staff, and I think that excitement, you know really bleeds over into the kids and so, I think everybody out here is excited to be a Ranger and excited to start football season.”

And the players, running under a new coach, are excited for the intensity and mentality Hill seems to already be bringing to practice.

Senior runningback Dylan Dominguez laughed, “The new coaching staff is crazy. Coach Hill, I mean he’s an awesome guy, he likes to go fast, our offensive coordinator likes to go even faster, but it’s really different out here right now, from last year to this year it’s a whole different change.”

“It’s fast, way faster than last year, a lot stronger. We haven’t really spent much time messing around this year and I feel like in the previous years, we kind of have,” Skyler Wilhelm, senior tigh end, said. “We got straight to the point as soon as spring started and it’s going to be a good season.”

Coach Hill spent nine years at the collegiate level before spending three years in Abilene Wylie as a defensive coordinator and then taking his first head coaching position this year with the Rangers.

He and the Rangers believe the experience coming back is key to their success but so is the youth that is present on their roster.

“You never know what kind of football team you have, until you see them in pads. You know, the seven-on-seven days are one thing but now that you have some shoulder pads on, some helmets, you really start learning about your team and I’m really excited,” he smiled. “We’ve got a lot of great, young, skill players, coupled with a really talented and experienced, offensive line, so, I think the future’s bright, not just for the coming months, but the coming years. It’s a great time to be a Ranger.”

That offensive line was talked about throughout practice. The Rangers o-line is their bread and butter this season, bringing four of their five starting lineman back to the starting lineup and improving what they believe is their key to their success this season.

“You know, we’ve got a really great group of offensive linemen returning, of the front five, four of them are returning. And so, I think you’re always looking for experience with the offensive line, and so to be able to walk into a situation with four guys that have that much experience playing together, that’s definitely where you start. Games are won and lost up front and then you build from there,” said Hill.

And Dominguez agrees, having that front line making room for him, is what he looks forward to.

“Our run game was pretty solid last year, our o-line, we brought back, all our guys, Tylan Booker, myself. I think me and Ty really connected and we can see what happens each play and we communicate on the sideline, we’re not just singling out each other. So, and our lineman talks to us, we all group up after each play, kind of tell everybody what’s up,” he said with a smile.

While they have an experienced o-line, they have quite a bit of inexperience as they sport a youthful program.

“A lot of the younger kids, started last year and they moved up towards the end of the season and they learned a lot from there. So, I think this year they already got it down and they’re just as good as the older guys,” said Wilhelm.

Coach Hill said this is what he looked forward to coming into a new program, “In a perfect world, you’ve got a good mix of experience and youth and that’s what you’re looking for to sustain a successful program over time. And when you walk into a situation like this where you have a great mix it’s really exciting for me, our staff, and obviously the younger players on the team.”

And all emphasized, taking every week, one game at a time.

“You look at our three goals and the first one is to win the next game and for us right now, the next game is against, Lubbock Estacado, and that carries through all 11 weeks of the season and I think if you look at it incrementally, one week at a time,” Coach Hill emphasized. “Just you try to improve each and every week and turn one win into ten and then ultimately make the playoffs and you never know where you’re going to go from there and so, I think the key is just to try to improve every day and every week and turn small things into big things.”

Dominguez reiterated, “I think it’s more of a focus on what’s coming. Each game, we’re going to take it step by step, there’s no reason to look forward when you have a game incoming pretty soon and there’s no reason to look forward because no one knows what’s going to happen till you get the first down.”

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine picked the Rangers to finish third in their district.

Greenwood begins its season on the road at Lubbock Estacado on Thursday, August 24th.