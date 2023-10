ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – This year marked the 65th annual Rumble at Ratliff between the Odessa High Bronchos and the Permian Panthers. The Panthers lead the series 54-9-1 ahead of the 2023 season.

Before the game, ABC Big 2 sat down with several former Panthers, Lloyd Hill and Brian Tucker, and former Broncho, Ira Young to discuss what this cross-tow rivalry means to Odessa.

Watch the video above for the full story.