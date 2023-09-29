ELDORADO, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In the opening week to District 5-2A Division II matchups, the Wink Wildcats visited the Eldorado Eagles and came out on top 49-19. Wink improved to 1-0 in district play.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Jesse Zaragoza
Posted:
Updated:
ELDORADO, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In the opening week to District 5-2A Division II matchups, the Wink Wildcats visited the Eldorado Eagles and came out on top 49-19. Wink improved to 1-0 in district play.
Watch the video above for highlights.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now