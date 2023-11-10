SAN ANGELO, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – No. 6 Wink blanked Cross Plains in the 2A Division 2 Bi-District, 43-0. The Wildcats advanced to the Area Championship and will face Muenster.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Kayler Smith
