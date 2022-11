ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – District 2A champions, Wink Lady Wildcats, met the Ropesville Lady Eagles in a neutral location of Andrews Highschool for area playoffs.

The Lady Cats swept the Lady Eagles in a quick match (25-14, 25-11, 25-11) and could not be stopped all night long.

The Wildcats will face Sterling City in the Regional quarter-finals on Tuesday November 8th at Crane High School.

