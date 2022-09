WATER VALLEY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Quarterback Kanon Gibson leads Wink to a big win (60-16) over Water Valley, upholding their undefeated record (5-0). This was the first district game for the Wink Wildcats in 2A Division II District 5.

Wink has the week off next week before hosting El Dorado Oct. 7.

Watch the video above for highlights.